By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

PF PAYS CONDOLENCES TO RUSSIA

Lusaka- Monday, 25th March 2024

Patriotic Front Vive President, Hon. Given Lubinda and Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba paid a courtesy call on the Russian Embassy to pay their condolences.

This is regarding the loss of lives during an attack on revelers attending a Russian concert on Friday,22nd March 2024 where unknown gunment killed at least 137 people, making it the deadliest terror attack in the country in two decades.

Over 100 people remained in hospital, some of them in serious condition.

Hon. Lubinda was received by Russia’s Ambassador to Zambia, His Excellency, Mr Azim Yarakhmedo.