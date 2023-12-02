PF SG NAKACINDA SURVIVES TRAIN CRASH

…it was dark, the train had no lights and did not sound the horn…

December 2, 2023 – Police in Kafue have recorded a slight injury Road Traffic Accident which occurred today Saturday December 2, 2023 at around 00:25 hours along Great North Road at Shikoswe railway Crossing.

Involved was Raphael Mangani Nakachinda aged 45 of house number 1794 Inkanga area of Kafue District. Who was driving an Isuzu registration number BAH 8695 from North to South who sustained bruised left arm ,bruised back of the neck , bruised left ear and painful left leg, whilst the vehicle incurred a shattered front windscreen, extensively damaged right side body, rear passenger’s door and both rear lights.

Also involved was Mabinda Vincent aged 45 of unknown house number a driver of a Goods Train from west to east direction which had no damages.

The accident happened when Mr. Raphael Nakachinda who whilst driving an Isuzu vehicle failed to give way to a locomotive hence his vehicle was hit into by an on-coming Locomotive which had the right of way.

The accused has since been charged for the offence of Careless driving and his vehicle impounded at the Police station. He is yet to pay Admission of Guilty fine upon his own admission.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.