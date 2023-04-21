PF Should Just Turn Into A Cooperative Of Rearing Chickens If They Can’t Choose A Leader, Congratulations Upnd For A 3 – 0- Chilufya Tayali

EEP President Chilufya Tayali



PF SHOULD JUST TURN INTO A COOPERATIVE OF REARING CHICKENS IF THEY CAN’T CHOOSE A LEADER, CONGRATULATIONS UPND FOR A 3 – 0 WIN @20:00hrs.

You must know that ine nshakwata loyalty yabupuba, to support even wrong things, that’s why I maintain my independence, because I want to be free to express my opinions.

Much as we have been criticising UPND, BaPF nabo ni bamunshebwa, that’s why they even lost elections in 2021 and they are still losing.

Don’t give me the crap of UPND manipulating Govt institutions to win elections, because you should know better, you did the same until HH beat you to it using the Americans bena Tony Blair.

This time around, you know your archrival is in power and you think he will let you ride on him that easily – #Kutumpa uko.

You went to campaign without money and you think people will just vote for you, because kuli BaKambwili?

Mulemaninina impiya, forgetting that once HH is fully consolidated, you will not have a chance to eat your money, he will grab everything and you will die in jail.

Trust me, most of you are out of jail because of PF (includingmyself actually), but once it is done, tukakakwa like abena Katele Kalumba. So do everything you can to save the party otherwise mukanjibukisha.

I am sorry you have no sympathy from me, because this is getting out of hand, “Mukalya mailo, aipeye abantu ku nsala” (the promises of you will eat tomorrow made people die of hunger).

This is not about my support of Brian Mundubile because nawo wine ninkupilwa kumo. Choose whichever leader you want, we will talk to him, not this nonsense of procrastinating the inevitable.

