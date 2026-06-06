PF strong man Hon Given Lubinda has officially joined UPND

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Breaking News!

The PF strongest man and President Hon. Given Lubinda has officially joined the UPND.



I n his message of endorsement, he said that President HH has managed to clean the mess that his party PF left.



Do you remember that I was a victim of carderism? I was beaten even as a senior party member, we as a government became scared of our own carders.



One of the greatest achievements that I have witnessed is the debt restructuring which we as PF failed to achieve.



I foresee HH turning Zambia to Dubai in the next 5 years if given an opportunity….Given Lubinda said



At the end, everyone have now joined the Praise Singing department, the ministry has grown too much that I am thinking of opening 4 more branches to accommodate people.露

#Seer1

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