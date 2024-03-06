PF WARNS BUSINESS COMMUNITY ABUSING ZNS MEALIE MEAL

OPPOSITION Patriotic Front-PF Southern Province Secretary, Peter Kampamba, has condemned business people buying Mealie-meal produced by the Zambia National Service-ZNS from retail outlets for reselling.

Speaking in an interview with Byta FM Zambia Kampamba says although it is not legally wrong for business entities to do so, the move is morally unacceptable as it focussed on unfair profit making while depriving the masses of the staple product.

Kampamba says doing so is an act of sabotage against government efforts to control the price of the commodity on the market.

And Spar Choma Marketing Manager, Thula Matyai, is saddened to note that some business people in the district pretend to be buying Kalonga Mealie-meal produced by the Zambia Correctional Service and stocked in the store for their homes when in fact not.

He says word is out that once they purchase a 25-kilogram bag of the product at K230, business entities reprice it to K300 in their shops.

Matyai has warned the business community to desist from such a scam, saying doing so is going against government’s pronouncements of providing affordable Mealie-meal to its citizens.