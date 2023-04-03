PF WAS BURIED IN CHILILABOMBWE – UPND SG

…as he pays gratitude to residents for their

overwhelming support

April 2, 2023

UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda has paid special gratitude to electorates of Chililabombwe Constituency for voting for President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA and the UPND in the August 12, 2021 General Election.

Speaking this afternoon in Chitimukulu ward of Chililabombwe Constituency when he drummed up support for UPND candidate Solomon Banda in the fourth coming local government by-election, Mr Imenda said that the people of Chililabombwe beat the record of electorates in Dundundmwezi in 2016 election.

“I am here to thank you for the work you did. PF was buried here,” he said.

Mr. Imenda took the opportunity to inform the residents that President Hichilema was still coming back to Chililabombwe to thank them for giving him the mandate to govern the country by turning out in large numbers to vote for him and the UPND.

The UPND Secretary General appealed to the electorates to vote for Solomon Banda in order for him to continue on the developmental path left by the late councilor, Maureen Bwalya.

“When one has to inherit the works of someone, you do not get that person from somewhere else but you select from within,” he told the electorates.

Meanwhile, Chililabobwe Constituency Member of Parliament Paul Kabuswe said that President Hichilema has only governed for one year and six months and is on the right path of fixing what the previous regime, PF, had destroyed.

He warned the people not to bring back the days characterised by pangas and commanders that saw innocent citizens being brutalized.

“When President Hichilema came to power, he immediately restored the rule of law. President Hichilema has created an atmosphere of peace and has further taken children back to school through the free education policy”, Mr. Kabuswe said.

Mr. Kabuswe reminded the people how the month of January could bring illnesses in homes as parents struggled to find resources to take their children to school.

The area lawmaker also cited the recruitment of teachers and increase in the CDF allocation as some of the milestone achievements recorded by President Hichilema and the UPND Government.

Mr Imenda was accompanied by Mr. Kabuswe and other senior party officials.

The by-election has been necessitated by the death of Maureen Bwalya, who was the UPND Chitimukulu ward councilor.

Source: UPND MEDIA TEAM