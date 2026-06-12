PHAKELA MTHAKATHI SETS 30 JUNE DEADLINE, SAYS ALL FOREIGN NATIONALS MUST LEAVE SOUTH AFRICA 🇿🇦🔥





Phakela Mthakathi has sparked debate on social media after posting a message declaring 30 June 2026 as a deadline for foreign nationals to leave South Africa.



In the post, he wrote: “By this date, every foreign national must have left this country.”





The statement has generated strong reactions online, with supporters arguing that South Africa must prioritise its own citizens, while critics say the proposal is unrealistic and raises legal and human rights concerns.





The post has attracted hundreds of thousands of views and continues to fuel discussion about immigration, border security and the country’s future.



DO YOU AGREE WITH PHAKELA MTHAKATHI’S CALL, OR DO YOU THINK IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO IMPLEMENT? 🇿🇦👇🔥