PHAKEL’UMTHAKATHI NDABANDABA AND NGIZWE MCHUNU DISTANCE THEMSELVES FROM JACINTA NGOBESE-ZUMA AS THEY PURSUE THEIR OWN MOVEMENT AND CAMPAIGN AGENDA

Recent developments within South Africa’s anti-illegal immigration movement suggest that activists Phakel’umthakathi Ndabandaba and Ngizwe Mchunu are now pursuing their own independent movement and political agenda, separate from that of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma.

The apparent split comes amid ongoing debates over immigration policy, law enforcement, and public protests in South Africa. While all parties have previously advocated for stronger action on illegal immigration, recent statements and activities indicate that Ndabandaba and Mchunu are focusing on building their own movement and engaging directly with communities and government leaders.

The developments have sparked discussion on social media, with supporters and critics debating whether separate movements will strengthen or weaken efforts to influence immigration policy and broader social issues in South Africa.

Do you think having multiple movements advocating for similar causes will strengthen or divide public support?