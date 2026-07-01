 PHAKEL’UMTHAKATHI NDABANDABA SAYS SOUTH AFRICA IS RICH ENOUGH TO PAY EVERY CITIZEN R1 MILLION A YEAR FOR LIFE AND WANTS SOUTH AFRICANS TO LIVE LIKE PEOPLE IN DUBAI

Anti-illegal immigration activist Phakel’umthakathi Ndabandaba has sparked widespread debate after claiming that South Africa possesses enough wealth and natural resources to pay every South African citizen R1 million annually for the rest of their lives.

Speaking during a recent discussion, Ndabandaba argued that South Africa is one of the wealthiest countries in the world in terms of natural resources, but that ordinary citizens are not benefiting sufficiently from the country’s wealth. He further stated that his vision is for South Africans to enjoy a lifestyle similar to that of citizens in Dubai, where, according to his view, citizens benefit from the country’s wealth while many foreign nationals perform much of the labour.

Ndabandaba’s comments have generated strong reactions on social media. Supporters have praised his views on economic empowerment and wealth redistribution, while critics have questioned the economic feasibility of paying every citizen such an amount.

Economists have previously argued that a universal payment of this scale would require resources far beyond South Africa’s current government revenue and economic output. However, the remarks have reignited debate around wealth inequality, natural resource ownership, immigration, and the future direction of South Africa’s economy.

❓ Do you agree with Phakel’umthakathi Ndabandaba’s vision that South Africans should benefit more directly from the country’s wealth, or do you believe a different economic model is needed?