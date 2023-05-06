PHOTO: TASILA, SABOI, MPs, COUNCILORS and SOME CHAWAMA RESIDENTS JOIN ECL IN JOGGING

[PHOTO FOCUS] TASILA, SABOI, MPs, COUNCILORS and SOME CHAWAMA RESIDENTS JOIN ECL IN JOGGING

Former president Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu this morning conducted his routine road run in the company of his daughter Tasila, some members of parliament (mainly female) NDC leader Saboi Imboela, former mines minister Richard Musukwa, some councilors, among several others.

The members of parliament included Hon Melesiana Phiri-Chibwe (Milanzi) Hon. Maureen Mabonga (Mfuwe), Hon. Tasila Lungu Mwansa (Chawama) and a team of Chawama residents.

That famous duo, the PF socialites; The Green Ghost aka ichibanda cha green, were also among the jogging entourage.

There was also a musician of repute, Kings Mwape who sang about ECL’s legacy to Zambia, especially in the area of infrastructure.

📸 GrindStone Television Zambia