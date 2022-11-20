PHOTOS: Kim Jong Un Steps Out With Daughter For Missile Launch

Kim Jong Un Steps Out With Daughter For Missile Launch

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday oversaw the test of the intercontinental missile with his daughter in tow for the first time, state media reported.

Declaring he would meet perceived nuclear threats from the United States with nukes of his own, Kim supervised the launch of the black-and-white missile, the official Korean Central News Agency said was the Hwasong-17 — dubbed the “monster missile” by analysts.

The intercontinental ballistic missile landed in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone on Friday.

Meanwhile, the European Union on Saturday decried the “dangerous” test of North Korea’s newest intercontinental ballistic missile and said Pyongyang’s weapons programme threatens the world.

Credit: Twitter| AFP

