Easterners unleashed powder attack on Bembas during the funeral of Kunda Chani in Kitwe

Dickson Jere writes…

The Chimbuya

I really do not mind the chimbuya. I am tolerant to the jokes, teasing and all especially at funerals. But I detest this aspect of powdering each other. Sometimes, it takes away the dignity of the funeral especially when the same is extended to the grieving family members. How I hope this can be stopped going forward…

Two weeks ago, at a funeral, this very, very beautiful lady walked to me. She then pulled out her powder from the handbag and poured it on me. I do not even know that lady…I think what saved her from the slap was her beauty and descent looks!

Anyway, I think we should reform this aspect. Someone suffered eye problems as a result of lime being used instead of powder or mealie meal.

By the way, this chimbuya started with Bemba/Ngoni but has transformed into Bemba speaking and Easterners in general. Its grown bigger…

Pepani Honourable Kampyongo!

Former Home Affairs Minister Hon. Stephen Kampyongo (L) complaining to Father Mponda (R) over the behavior of Petauke independent Mp Hon Emmanuel Jay Banda and Lusaka based lawyer Makebi Zulu after the duo poured baby powder on him and other Bemba PF leaders at the burial service of Kunda Chani in Kitwe today.

