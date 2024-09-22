Players wouldn’t have a problem cutting pay for flexible fixtures – Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said he believes players would be willing to take a pay cut if it meant playing fewer games during the season.

Top internationals competing in the expanded Champions League and the revamped Club World Cup could end up playing as many as 85 games this season, which has led some players to complain about the new schedule overload.

“Football needs to reflect because the aim is to try to play less games to have less injuries,” Ancelotti said in Friday’s news conference.

“If that leads to lowering salaries, the aim is for players to play less games, so I don’t think the players will have any problem to lower their wages if they play less.”

Manchester City midfielder Rodri recently cautioned that players are nearing the point of strike action due to growing concerns about their heavy match schedules.

His sentiments were echoed by several others, including Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois and Dani Carvajal, who have voiced similar frustrations.

However, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti noted that any strike threats from the players would not alter the current season’s fixture calendar.

“The complaints of coaches and players is not going to change this season’s calendar,” Ancelotti said.

“It’s important to reflect on this and the players more so because they are getting tired. We have to analyse this. The players are thinking about changes in the future.”

Ancelotti also spoke about his team’s form ahead of their game against Espanyol.

Los Blancos go into Saturday’s LaLiga game on the back of a hard-fought 3-1 home win over Stuttgart in their Champions League opener on Tuesday.

“Against Stuttgart we showed some great plays,” Ancelotti said. “I think we play beautiful football. I see that our fans are loving how we are playing.

“Can we play better? Yes, sometimes. With our players, with our characteristics, we have to win and play well.

“We have to think about winning and hope not to have injuries. I hope to see the team improving, keep getting that good dynamic back.”

Real Madrid currently sit third in La Liga, trailing leaders Barcelona by four points after five matches.

While the team has areas to work on, manager Carlo Ancelotti understands that progress will require patience.