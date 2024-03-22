Please leave umwaiche Jean N’gabwe Chisenga, Mambilima Constituency MP, alone- CHISHALA KATEKA

ARRESTING THE YOUNG BOY THAT SHOUTED “THE EMPEROR HAS NO CLOTHES!”

22 March 2024

A story is told of a conman that came into a town and sold the emperor a ‘cloth’ that one could only see if he was truthful. Everyone, including the emperor, wanting to be seen as ‘truthful’, pretended that they could see the material. The conman made the emperor some clothes from the piece of cloth.

On the set date, everyone was invited to see the emperor’s new clothes. The emperor put on the clothes and went to parade himself to his people. In a bid to appear to be truthful, all the people pretended to love the emperor’s new clothes. One little boy who had come with his father, not seeing any clothes, shouted “The emperor has no clothes!!!!” It was at that point that everyone, including the emperor, stopped pretending and realised that they had been conned.

Pretty much like in our country Zambia. It had to take Zambia’s youngest lawmaker Honourable JN Chisenga, to shout “Ubufiii!!!! Mwalikwata ubufi” for us to admit to ourselves that as country, we have a person that is very economical with the truth for a President.

We have noted that a complaint has been raised by a Mr Emmanuel Banda MP, against the young lawmaker. We also took note of the fact that the Minister of Local Government had also indicated in an interview, that Hon Chisenga, would not go unpunished.

How do you punish someone that is merely telling the truth? Why has our President earned himself the names of ‘Liar’, ‘Bashi Promise’ and ‘John Tushimi’? These are observations made of him by the citizenry!!! Sad as this may be, this is the reality of what our people have observed and now believe of our President.

Please leave umwaiche Jean N’gabwe Chisenga, Mambilima Constituency MP, alone – she is merely expressing the views of her Constituents and others in the country.

CHISHALA KATEKA

President – New Heritage Party