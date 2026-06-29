PLO Lumumba Urges Africa to Recall Ambassadors from South Africa Over Xenophobic Attacks





Renowned pan-Africanist Professor, PLO Lumumba has called on leadership across Africa to take a firm diplomatic action against South Africa following the inhumane treatment of fellow Africans.





The Professor condemned the silence of most African governments while South African citizens continue to “humiliate and dehumanize fellow Africans.”





He proposed that, all African Governments should “recall their Ambassadors from South Africa for consultation and … ask South African Ambassadors to go back to Pretoria for guidance.”





PLO Lumumba concluded by stating emphatically that, “South Africa is a danger to African unity and must be called out by all Africans of goodwill.”



What are your thoughts on this stance?