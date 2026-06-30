🟩 POLAND SAYS UKRAINE REJECTED A MiG-29 DEAL OVER DRONE TECHNOLOGY



🇵🇱🇺🇦 Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz says Poland did not transfer its remaining MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine because Kyiv declined a proposed exchange involving drone technology.





According to the minister, Warsaw offered what he described as a “MiGs for drones” partnership. He claimed Ukraine initially expressed interest but later rejected the proposal.





The statement sheds light on how rapidly the balance of military value has shifted during the war.





While Poland was preparing to retire its Soviet-era MiG-29 fleet in favor of F-16s and FA-50s, Ukraine has become one of the world’s leading developers of unmanned systems. Its drone industry has evolved into one of Kyiv’s greatest strategic advantages, producing technologies that many countries are now seeking to study and develop.





This also helps explain why Kyiv may have been reluctant to part with technologies that have fundamentally reshaped the battlefield.





Poland had previously announced plans to transfer 6–8 MiG-29s from its remaining fleet, and in early 2026 those aircraft were included in a new military aid package. However, Polish officials later said Ukraine was not interested in receiving the fighters, arguing they were no longer suited to the realities of modern combat without costly upgrades.





The episode highlights how the war has changed.



In 2022, Ukraine urgently needed every available fighter aircraft.





By 2026, one of its most valuable military assets may no longer be an airplane—but the technology behind the drones that are transforming warfare.