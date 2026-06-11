POLICE ABUSE OF UNPASSED LAW EXPOSES GOVERNMENT DESPERATION AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS – MUKANDILA



The PF Pamodzi Alliance has accused the Zambia Police Service of illegally enforcing provisions of the proposed Public Gatherings Bill, claiming the move demonstrates government interference in the political process ahead of the August 13, 2026 General Elections.





In a statement issued to Millennium Television News, Acting Secretary General Celestin Mukandila alleged that police in Southern Province cited Section 9 of the proposed Bill as grounds for suspending political campaign activities in Mazabuka, despite the legislation not having been enacted into law.





Mr Mukandila described the action as unconstitutional and unlawful, arguing that law enforcement officers are mandated to enforce existing laws and not proposed legislation.





He further accused sections of the Police Service of becoming politicized and being used to suppress opposition political activities.





The PF Alliance also claimed that the government was attempting to silence dissent and intimidate political opponents ahead of the elections, allegations it linked to what it described as declining public support for President Hakainde Hichilema.





The opposition alliance warned that it would take legal and administrative action against officers involved, announcing plans to formally report Southern Province Commanding Officer Moono Namalongo to the Anti-Corruption Commission over alleged abuse of authority.





The Alliance has called on President Hichilema to take action against officers accused of misconduct, maintaining that Zambia deserves a professional, impartial, and constitutional police service that operates free from political influence.



Kumwesu