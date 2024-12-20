Police apprehends two sangomas hired by Emmanuel Jay Banda’s brother to bew!tch President Hichilema

TONSE ALLIANCE PLAN B: JAY JAY BANDA WANTED TO UNLEASH TORTOISES INTO STATE HOUSE AFTER CONCOCTING RAINS WHICH WAS GOING TO SEE HICHILEMA AND ALL STATE HOUSE WORKERS START GETTING SICK MYSTERIOUSLY SAYS ARRESTED SANGOMAS





Below is the statement from the Zambia Police after arresting Jay Jay Banda’s sangomas currently in custody while Jay Jay Banda’s young brother Nelson is on the run.



APPREHENSION OF TWO MALE SUSPECTS: JASTEN MABULESSE CANDUNDE (MOZAMBICAN) AND LEONARD PHIRI.





December 20, 2024-The Zambia Police Service, in collaboration with the Department of Immigration and the Anti-Terrorism Unit, successfully apprehended two male suspects during an operation conducted in Lusaka. The suspects have been identified as:





Mr. Jasten Mabulesse Candunde, aged 42, of Maravia in the Republic of Mozambique.

Mr. Leonard Phiri, aged 43, of Kafewa village, Chief Nyanje in Sinda District.



The suspects were found in possession of assorted charms, including a live chameleon, and are alleged to be practicing witchdoctors.





Preliminary investigations have revealed that they were engaged by Nelson Banda who is currently on the run, the younger brother of Emmanuel Jay Banda.



Their purported mission was to use charms to harm the Head of State, His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema.





The suspects disclosed that an initial payment of K16, 500.00 was made out of an agreed K30,000.00 as an advance payment.



The full amount promised after the execution of their mission was K2,000,000.00. The suspects have been formally jointly arrested and charged for the following offenses:

Professing knowledge of witchcraft, contrary to Section 5 (a) of the Witchcraft Act, Chapter 90 of the Laws of Zambia.





Possession of charms, contrary to Section 11 (2) of the Witchcraft Act, Chapter 90 of the Laws of Zambia.





Cruelty to wild animals, contrary to Section 80 of the Zambia Wildlife Act, No. 14 of 2015, of the Laws of Zambia.





The suspects are currently in police custody and will appear in court soon. The Zambia Police Service reiterates its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.





The public is urged to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.