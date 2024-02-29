POLICE ARE UNDERMINING DEMOCRACY AND DECAMPAIGNING PRESIDENT HH – ANDD

The Advocates for National Development and Democracy says it is deeply saddened by Wednesday’s action by the police during former president Edgar Lungu’s presence at Kabwata police station.

ANDD Executive Director Samuel Banda says what happened is a clear threat to the country’s political coexistence, which if left unchecked will negatively affect the country’s democracy and the rule of law.

“We are cognizant of the fact that President Hakainde Hichilema has preached the importance of upholding the rule of law, which unfortunately is not what is pertaining, going by the police conduct in recent times, including on Wednesday when they should have not used such force on a small crowd gathered to offer solidarity. The police must uphold the rule of law and ensure the protection of democratic principles, including allowing opposition political parties to operate freely without intimidation,” he stated.

“We feel any actions that undermine this fundamental aspect of democracy erode trust in law enforcement and threaten the integrity of the political process. The conduct of our men in uniform is denting the integrity of the Government because police are part of the governance process through the safeguarding of people’s rights regardless of political affiliations.”

Mr Banda said this conduct is therefore likely to decampaign President Hichilema if the trend by the police is left unchecked.

“We also want to echo Mr Lungu’s statement which is a reminder to the police not to provoke hungry and angry Zambians who are in need of peace, law and order. As an organization, we want to appeal to the Zambia police to therefore remain politically neutral, stand professionally upright and resist the temptation of being used as political pawns in national matters,” he added.

“This is important because once the Zambia police is deemed politically biased and compromised, public confidence and stakeholders’ trust in them becomes automatically eroded and undermined. The Zambia police is one public institution that is closely monitored by local and international stakeholders when assessing democratic rule, good governance, rule of law, law and order as well as protection of citizens’ rights and fundamental freedoms.”

He said in all fairness and honesty, his video analysis of the PF members and supporters who gathered at Kabwata Police Station in the morning of Tuesday revealed that the crowd was so small and handful in number.

“From a professional point of you, we believe that the police were not supposed to have used tear gas canisters especially the men and women in uniform were more in numbers. In addition, we are aware that Kabwata Police Station is near four important public facilities (1) Kabwata Clinic, (2) Kabwata market, (3) Chimbokaila state prison, (4) University Teaching Hospital (UTH) is within walking distance too,” he indicated.

“Given this situation, Zambia police misled themselves to act with physical force and shoot tear gas canisters as this act was provocative in nature, inciting mob reaction and also unnecessarily both threatening, intimidating and alarming. While we commend the Zambia police for being vigilant in maintaining law and order, we also recognize that Zambia is a multiparty democracy and all political players must be treated the same as well as protected by the state itself.”

The ANDD boss said if Zambia is to see development and democracy mature, Zambia police will be an important player in ensuring that all stakeholders are protected and their rights and freedoms are respected and guaranteed.

“Therefore, we also wish to condemn police brutality and violence we saw and witnessed at Kabwata police yesterday where a few unarmed people were physically beaten, made to scamp in all directions and many others including bypassing citizens tear gassed with canisters like smoking rats. This gesture from the Zambia police undermines democracy and is unconstitutional,” he submitted.