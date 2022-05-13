Police arrest two UTH nutritionists over baby theft

TWO more University Teaching Hospital (UTH) staff have been arrested by police in connection to a baby-theft case which occurred at the institution last week.

On Wednesday, police in Lusaka announced the arrest of two maids whose identities were withheld from the country’s biggest health facility for stealing a newly-born baby which they sold for K3,500 to a grieving mother, Precious Nkunika whose child had died a few days after birth.

Also arrested for the theft was Precious and her mother.

Giving an update on the case, Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale has told Kalemba that two nutritionists employed by the UTH have also been arrested in connection with the theft.

Although Mwale declined to name the arrested nutritionists, he said they were currently in police detention bringing the total number of those nabbed over the matter to six.

Mwale said police had enough evidence to prosecute the case and secure convictions but were still investigating to make sure all those involved in baby stealing were brought to book.

In the meantime, Mwale said the stolen infant has been reunited with its real mother.

Kalemba