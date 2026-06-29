POLICE BLOCK MAFINGA-BOUND MOTORCADE IN CHAMA

Statement by Makebi Zulu



Chama, Muchinga Province yesterday afternoon, as we were traveling from Lundazi to Mafinga via Chama, police officers in full riot gear blocked our motorcade.





The officers demanded that we leave the district immediately and said we should not pass through Chama CBD. They claimed that doing so would constitute an illegal meeting





“I am a lawyer and I wonder how it can be a crime for people to pass through one town to get to another, or even to stop and stretch after a long drive on a bad road,” Mr. Zulu said.





He added: “Anyway, Lesa ali naifwe. Muchinga, here we come.”



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