POLICE BLOCK OPPOSITION PRESIDENT MUSHIMBA’S ROAD SHOW IN MUFULIRA

POLICE BLOCK OPP PRESIDENT MUSHIMBA’S ROAD SHOW IN MUFULIRA



Police in Mufulira have stopped Organized People’s Party (OPP) president Brian Mushimba from proceeding with a planned road show in the mining town.





Dr. Mushimba arrived in Mufulira earlier today to what witnesses described as a “thunderous welcome,” with hundreds of residents turning out to meet him.





The road show was scheduled to pass through several townships as part of his party’s campaign activities ahead of the 13 August 2026 general elections.





Police officers intercepted the OPP entourage shortly after it began mobilizing, citing reasons that were not immediately disclosed.





This is a developing story so more details to come as events unfold.



Francis Chipalo