Police clarify video showing female wrestled to the ground by Chinese employers





POLICE has clarified circumstances surrounding a video circulating on social media showing two Chinese nationals restraining a female employee.





In a statement issued this evening, Police say the incident relates to a reported case of forgery, uttering of false documents and theft by servant at ZAMFRESH Company located along Mungwi Road in Lusaka West.





Police spokeswoman Chipo Kaitisha says the matter was reported by a company representative, Mr. Cheng Longin, who alleged that a 23-year-old cashier, Ruth Banda, in collaboration with her supervisor, Charles Manze, forged a company invoice and stole K14,000 after releasing 240 kilograms of fish to an unknown customer without proper documentation.





According to Police, while management was conducting internal inquiries, the cashier allegedly attempted to leave the office with a handbag suspected to contain company funds.





She was restrained by supervisors pending Police arrival. During the commotion, money was reportedly dropped near the cashier’s office door.





Kaitisha says officers who visited the scene reviewed CCTV footage, which corroborated the sequence of events. A total of K7,500 has since been recovered.





The second suspect is believed to have fled and is currently on the run, with a manhunt underway.





Police have urged members of the public to avoid speculation, stating that investigations are ongoing and due process is being followed.