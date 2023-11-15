POLICE CONFIRMS MWAMBA’S ARREST AND DETENTION…as Police denies former Ambassador to Ethiopia bond

HAMOONGA CONFIRMS MWAMBA’S ARREST AND DETENTION

…as Police denies former Ambassador to Ethiopia bond

By Fox Reporter

PF Chairperson for Information, Emmanuel Mwamba has been denied police bond after his arrest this afternoon.

Police summoned Mwamba to appear before the Force Headquarters but upon reporting himself, senior officers advised him to go to Ibex Hill where the arrest was effected.

Mwamba who is charged with the offence of Seditious Practices was denied bond despite meeting all bond conditions.

Police spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga has also confirmed the arrest and detention of Mwamba at Chilenje Police station.

He says Police have formerly arrested and charged Emmanuel Mwamba aged 52 of Plot 136A Chandwe Musonda road Villa Elizabeth for the offence of Seditious Practices Contrary to Section 57(1) (b) as read with Section 60 (1) (a) (b) (d) (I) of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

“Brief facts of the matter are that the accused is alleged to have on November 4, 2023 at 07:37 hours at unknown place using a computer system knowingly and without lawful excuse did post or allow to be posted on a Facebook page under the name of Emmanuel Mwamba. A post which is likely to bring into hatred or contempt or to excite disaffection against the administration of justice in Zambia and to incite violence or any offence prejudicial to public order or in disturbance of the Public peace,” said Hamoonga.

Hamoonga has further said Mwamba has been detained at Emmasdale police Station and will appear in court soon.

The arrest of Mwamba and other two senior PF officials has been condemned as it is an affront to the democratic principles of the country.