POLICE EVICTED ME LIKE A CRIMINAL… besides detaining me in Senanga, they also evicted me from the lodge and Mongu at 20:45 hours – KALABA

POLICE EVICTED ME LIKE A CRIMINAL – KALABA

… besides detaining me in Senanga, they also evicted me from the lodge and Mongu at 20:45 hours





Police evicted me from my lodge and Western Province like a criminal, Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba has said.





Speaking with Daily Revelation yesterday, Kalaba said the police did everything possible to frustrate his campaigns in Western Province as he was ‘detained’ in Senanga, had his radio appearance cancelled and was forced out from the

https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/police-evicted-me-like-a-criminal-kalaba-besides-detaining-me-in-senanga-they-also-evicted-me-from-the-lodge-and-mongu-at-2045-hours/



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