POLICE IMPOUND A COROLLA, THREE CATTLE STUFFED INSIDE



By Samuel Khwawe



Police in Katete District of Eastern Province have impounded a grey Toyota Corolla taxi, registration ARD 321 on Friday, April 10, 2026 after discovering three cattle crammed inside the vehicle during a pre-dawn ambush in Kavulamungu Village.





The incident involving livestock transport unfolded between 01:00 and 06:00 hours.



Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba has confirmed to Diamond News that Officers on patrol acted on a tip-off from a concerned citizen reporting suspected stolen cattle in the area.





Police rushed to Kavulamungu village, laid an ambush and intercepted the saloon car carrying one brown cow, one brown calf and one black and-white ox.





Three men were found in possession of the animals Saiti Mudimba, 51, of Ibex Compound, who was driving the Corolla Jonathan Banda, 54, of Kawaza Compound; and Fackson Banda, 34, of Goliath Village.





They claimed a man named Aswell from Mbwindi area near Chikalaba turn-off gave them the cattle.



All three suspects are in police custody.





The vehicle remains impounded, and the cattle are being kept pending identification by their rightful owners.



ZNBC