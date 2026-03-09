POLICE IN SENANGA CRACK DOWN ON “SECRET BURIAL SOCIETY”



Police Senanga in Western Province has announced a breakthrough in investigations into three suspected murder cases in Senanga District. Unfortunately for those who thought they could quietly “sweep things under the sand”… the police have now brought shovels of their own.





According to the Western Province Commissioner of Police Rae Hamoonga disclosed that the cases are believed to have occurred between January and February 2026 in areas under Chief Namabunga’s Chiefdom. The deceased persons involved are:

• Mubita Anoka of Simbuyu Village, Namukokoba area

• Sichaliso Sibebiso Richard of Namiundu area, Katongo Village (investigations ongoing, suspects still playing hide-and-seek with police)

• Teddy Lufunda of Mukandi area, Mbondwe Village





Preliminary investigations indicate that the victims were allegedly shot using locally made firearms and secretly buried without reporting the incidents to police. Apparently, some people thought silence plus a shovel equals a perfect crime. Unfortunately for them, police investigations work better than village gossip and village gossip is already very effective.





After gathering intelligence from reliable sources and possibly a few people who couldn’t keep secrets forever, police conducted operations that led to the arrest of eleven suspects believed to have been involved in concealing two of the murder cases.





Eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the concealment of the murder of Mubita Anoka. They include:

• Kalaluka Muswa (40), a headman

• Wamunyima Anoka (33)

• Anoka Anoka (30)

• Muswa Litiya (70)

• Lutangu Mubian (45)

• Litiya Mubian (54)

• Anoka Litiya (63)

• Muowa Mungwaluku, among others

Meanwhile, three more suspects were arrested for allegedly concealing the murder of Teddy Lufunda:

• Likanda Lufunda (40)

• Kayawe Lufunda (31)

• Mafo Likanda (54)

Police officers have already visited the burial sites where the bodies were secretly laid to rest.





The graves have now been marked and will soon be exhumed for further forensic examination by Scenes of Crime Officers proving once again that no matter how deep something is buried, the truth eventually digs itself out.





All suspects have been formally charged with Concealing Murder and will appear in court soon, where the only thing being buried will hopefully be their defense stories.





Mr Hamoonga has also warned would-be offenders that attempting to hide serious crimes is not a good life strategy. If you commit a crime and then try to cover it up, you are simply adding more charges to your future court schedule.