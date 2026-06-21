BREAKING NEWS



POLICE LOCK UP BRIAN MUNDUBILE’S ISOKA CONSTITUENCY ASPIRING CANDIDATE MALOZO ISCHONE





MEMBER of Brian MUNDUBILE’S NRPUP, Malozo Sichone has been transported to Lusaka where he is currently detained on allegations of seditious charges.

ZP STATEMENT: DETENTION OF MR. MALOZO SICHONE



June 21, 2026 — The Zambia Police Service confirms that Mr. Malozo Sichone has been detained in connection with an ongoing investigation into the offence of seditious practices.

Further updates will be provided in due course.



Issued by:

Godfrey Chilabi

Public Relations Officer