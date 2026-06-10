JUST IN: POLICE NAB FOUR WANTED CHAWAMA VIOLENCE SUSPECTS AT PROTEA HOTEL IN CHIPATA



The Zambia Police Service wishes to confirm the apprehension of four suspects in connection with the recent violence that occurred in Chawama, Lusaka.





The suspects have been identified as:



1.Ricky Chambawilo, 43



2.Thomas Mvula, 41



3.Peter Mwaba, 42



4.Rickson Phiri, 46





All four suspects are residents of Lusaka and were on the police wanted list in connection with the political violence that occurred in John Howard area of Chawama on June 5, 2026.





The suspects are wanted in connection with offences, including aggravated robbery, malicious damage to property, assault, and unlawful wounding.





Brief facts of the matter are that the suspects were part of a group involved in the political violence in Chawama.





The suspects were apprehended at Protea Hotel in Chipata on June 9, 2026, among a group of individuals who had gathered outside the hotel.





The four suspects remain in police custody and are awaiting formal charges.





Issued by:



Godfrey Chilabi

Public Relations Officer

Zambia Police Service