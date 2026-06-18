Police nabs violent UPND cadre for attacking Tonse Alliance camp in Lusaka-

As incidents of political violence heightens, Police have arrested rowdy UPND cadre Jimmy Muteba commonly known as ‘Commanda Kalufyanya’ for leading a battalion of unruly ruling party cadres in violently attacking and disrupting Tonse Alliance rally.

Muteba, 43, of Mandevu Compound was arrested in Chaisa Compound following an intelligence-led operation on Wednesday evening. He is currently in police custody as investigations continue.

He is among several individuals who was on the Police ‘wanted list’ for malicious damage to property and theft committed during disturbances that occurred in Mandevu Compound on Monday at Mutambe Ground

According to Police public relations officer Godfrey Chilabi, Muteba was arrested as part of the ongoing operations to clamp down on politically-motivated violent activities.

Last month, Mazabuka Central constituency independent candidate and immediate past area MP, Gary Nkombo was attacked at Mazabuka Civic Centre in full view of police by ruling party cadres led by Bilden Shaloba, a member of the Presidential security detail, in an attempt to block him from filing his nomination.