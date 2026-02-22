Police officer arrested for brutally sodomising his 13-year-old nephew

POLICE OFFICER ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED SÔDÔMY OF 13-YEAR-OLD NEPHEW

‎



‎A police officer based in Kabwe has been arrested and charged with sòdòmy following allegations that he repeatedly assaulted his 13-year-old nephew over the school holidays.



‎

‎The case was reported to Chawama Police Station on Saturday, February 7, 2026, by the victim’s father.



‎

‎ According to the police report, the suspect, Sammy Jere, an officer stationed at Kasanda Police Station in Central Province, is accused of having carnal knowledge of his nephew against the order of nature.



‎

‎The alleged assaults occurred on multiple occasions at the suspect’s home in Bwacha compound, Kabwe, between December 2025 and January 2026.



‎

‎The victim had traveled to Kabwe to spend the school holidays with his uncle. It is alleged that during this time, the suspect forced the boy to sleep in the same bedroom with him, exposed him to p0rn0graphic material, and proceeded to s£xually assault him.



‎

‎The matter came to light after the boy returned to his parents’ home in Lusaka. His parents noticed significant behavioral changes and, upon questioning him, he disclosed the alleged abuse.



‎

‎Following the report, police issued a medical report form. The victim was examined at Chawama Level One Hospital, where a doctor confirmed the findings.



‎

‎The suspect has since been apprehended, officially charged and is currently in police custody awaiting court proceedings.

‎

‎ Police have stated that investigations into the matter are ongoing.