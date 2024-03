POLICE PICK BLOGGER FOR TAKING PICTURES OF MUNYAULE EVICTION

Lusaka-Sunday 3rd March 2024

POLICE have picked and detained a blogger for taking pictures of the destruction of Munyaule Market where 4,000 traders have been evicted and their wares looted and destroyed.

Rachel Lampo Tembo was picked and detained at Lusaka Central Police Station.

Witnesses say its UPND cadres that took Rachel to Police