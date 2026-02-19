POLICE PICK UP AND DETAIN THE TWO JOKERS IN LUSAKA.



Police HAVE arrested Steve Mukuka Kabuswe and Richard Kaunda Mulenga also known as “Banene” in opposition circles.





The duo were intercepted on their way from Chipata and now at a police station in Lusaka, details not yet known.

Amb Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

POLICE PICK BANENE, DETAIN THEM



..detain them at Chilenje Police Station…



Police officers picked Steve Mukuka Kabuswe and Richard Kaunda Mulenga popularly known as “Banene”.





The duo do political comedy that supports the Opposition.



The two were intercepted on their way from Chipata and were bundled into an unmarked vehicle.





Reason and details for this dramatic trailing, apprehension and detention is not known.





Frantic efforts are underway to establish where they were taken although one police officer said they would be taken to Chilenje Police Station.