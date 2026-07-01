POLICE QUESTION GARY NKOMBO CAMPAIGN OFFICIAL OVER HATE SPEECH

POLICE QUESTION CAMPAIGN OFFICIAL OVER HATE SPEECH

Christopher Liwoyo, a campaign official for Independent Mazabuka Central Aspiring Member of Parliament Gary Nkombo, was on Tuesday morning questioned by police over alleged hate speech.

Last week, a video circulating on social media showed Liwoyo speaking at a campaign rally in Kaleya Sugar area, where he uttered remarks targeted at a person with a disability, Misheck Limwanya.

In the clip, Liwoyo alleged that Limwanya, a known supporter for an opposing candidate, used to beg Nkombo to buy him sanitary diapers.

Speaking shortly after the interrogation, Liwoyo said the session provided an opportunity for reconciliation over the alleged discriminatory remarks.

Meanwhile, Nkombo’s electoral agent, Hammis Kanondo, has since appealed for issue-based campaigns to avoid further confrontations.

In a statement, Limwanya described Liwoyo’s comments as discriminatory attacks aimed at embarrassing, discrediting and silencing him politically.

He remarked that it was unfortunate that his disability had been turned into a talking point at rallies and on radio programmes.

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