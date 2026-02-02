Police release a man who claimed to have turned female!

Police in Chipata have released a man who was detained on the pretext that he was a woman after all tests on unnatural offenses came out negative.

Elias Tembo, who was trading at a night club as Rita Jere before his detention, has been reunited with his family at Chigogo village in Paramount Chief Mpezeni.

Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba has confirmed the release.

On January 28, 2026, police detained Elias Tembo for allegedly masquerading as a female prostitute to deceive men for monetary gain.

Further revelations saw Elias Tembo being in a relationship for seven days with Isaac Mwale of Eastrise Township, who confirmed customary rites.

Further investigations have revealed that Elias Tembo was born a man according to the mother and grandfather interviewed at Chigogo village.

