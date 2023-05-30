Police Summon Bungoma Prophet with 46 Wives and 289 Children

KENYA-Preacher Ronald Nakalila Wanyama, also known as Nabii Yohana, has been summoned to appear before the Bungoma Police Commander on June 2.



The 83-year-old preacher runs the Church for All Nations church in Kanduyi, Bungoma, and has made headlines before, including claims that he would unveil his own bible as well as a new currency.



According to Franci Kooli, the Bungoma County Police Commander, the preacher will be questioned about how his church operates.

Kooli stated that the preacher, who has 42 wives and 289 children, is being investigated for alleged controversial teachings.



He is well-known for, among other things, a 93-book bible that he is said to have written and that he uses to preach at his ministry.



He is also said to have devised his own commandments, adding two more to the original ten given by Moses at Mt. Sinai.



In early May, police in Bungoma summoned Bungoma-based preacher Eliud Wekesa, popularly known as Yesu wa Tongaren.

The summons comes amid an investigation into whether churches in the region are registered and preach legal doctrines.