POLICE ARE AT MY RESIDENCE- NKOMBO



Veteran politician and Mazabuka independent member of Parliament Garry Nkombo says there is alot of intimidation disclosing that Police is currently at his residence.





In a statement below, Nkombo regrets that even campaigns have been selectively suspended;





POLICE HARRASMENT & SUSPENSION OF DEMOCRACY CONTINUED-MAZABUKA CENTRAL



On the 7th of June, our planned launch of our People’s First Campaign program at Ndeke ground was stopped by heavily armed police. The gathering was met with teargas. .





Then the police and ECZ slapped the ban on Mazabuka campaign activities. The ban silenced our campaign, while the UPND Mazabuka central candidate continues to campaign freely. This is not law. This is injustice.





My wish is that the ECZ ensure that the people of Mazabuka to decide freely, without fear and without force.



Electoral Commission of Zambia: lift the unjust and undemocratic ban.



Let all candidates face the people equally.





Instead of restoring democracy, I hear the police are at my residence at this very moment? Police intimidation and citizen victimisation is not democracy.



As leaders, we serve our communities better if we let the people speak through the ballot, let Mazabuka Central speak through the ballot.



#ThePeoplesVoice #elections #zambiageneralelection2026 #ZambianEye