By Given Mutinta

POLITICAL DYNAMICS BEHIND GEOFFREY BWALYA MWAMBA’S ENDORSEMENT OF PRESIDENT HICHILEMA





Former Defence Minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, commonly known as GBM, publicly urged citizens to re-elect President Hakainde Hichilema in the upcoming general elections.





This endorsement was made as Mwamba announced his farewell to active politics, marking the end of a turbulent chapter in his political career.





At first glance, Mwamba’s support for President Hichilema might appear as a straightforward political alignment.





Mwamba was imprisoned for five years with hard labour on charges related to the possession of assets deemed to be proceeds of crime—a situation that cast a long shadow over his public and political life.





He got very sick in jail and was pardoned by President Hichilema which not only liberated him but also seemingly rekindled political ties between the two figures.



Furthermore, this bond extends to familial political ambitions.





Mwamba’s daughter, Sibongile Mwamba, a former Member of Parliament for Kasama Central under the Patriotic Front (PF), has been adopted by President Hichilema to stand for Kasama North.





This move signals a political adoption that intertwines personal gratitude with strategic consideration.





Therefore, Mwamba’s public call for Zambians to re-elect President Hichilema should be interpreted less as a reflection of unwavering confidence in President Hichilema’s leadership qualities and more as an expression of appreciation for his pardon and solidified political alliance through his daughter’s candidacy.





As the general elections approach, Mwamba’s endorsement serves as a reminder of how personal histories and political expediency can shape public narratives.