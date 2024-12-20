Politicians’ Missteps in Controlling the Media: A Failed Strategy

By Isaac Mwanza, Political Activist and Lawyer





In a desperate attempt to silence critical voices and control the narrative, politicians often turn to the media, believing that by appointing journalists loyal to the regime to key government positions, they can sway public opinion and curb dissent. However, this strategy is inherently flawed. Despite efforts to co-opt certain media figures, the broader press remains committed to holding those in power accountable.





This trend is not unique to Zambia, where political leaders have repeatedly tried to stifle media independence by appointing friendly journalists to influential roles. Across the world, authoritarian regimes have attempted similar tactics, believing that they can manipulate the media landscape by installing loyalists in positions of power. Yet, history shows that such efforts rarely succeed. Instead, they often backfire, as the remaining independent journalists become even more resolute in their mission to scrutinize the government.





The Post Newspaper in Zambia serves as a clear example of this. Even after some of its journalists were appointed to high-ranking government positions, the paper remained a vocal critic of the government. This continued resistance proved that the media’s role as a watchdog cannot be silenced, even when some voices are absorbed into the political machine.





In response to these tactics, political activist and lawyer Isaac Mwanza points out, “Politicians underestimate the power of an independent media. Co-opting journalists may silence a few voices, but the broader media community will not back down from its role as a public watchdog. Every time they try to stifle press freedom, they only make it stronger.”





Mwanza’s statement rings true: journalists, driven by their duty to the public and their responsibility to uphold transparency, rarely succumb to political pressure. Far from weakening their resolve, such tactics often fuel their determination to expose corruption, human rights abuses, and government mismanagement. Independent journalism remains a cornerstone of democracy, ensuring that those in power are always held to account.





The pattern is clear: attempts to control or co-opt the media may succeed temporarily, but they cannot suppress the fundamental role of journalism in safeguarding democracy. When one voice is silenced, many others rise in its place, ever more committed to uncovering the truth. The power of the media to expose and scrutinize remains a force that no regime can fully suppress.



KUMWESU DEC 19, 2024