🇿🇲 EDITOR’S NOTE | Politics Has Changed. Candidates Must Change Too.



Every election has a defining lesson. Zambia’s 2026 campaign is teaching politicians that the era of saying anything from a campaign platform and expecting voters to simply applaud is rapidly coming to an end.





The debate over foreign exchange reserves, inflation and economic management has become one of the most revealing episodes of this campaign. It was triggered by campaign remarks, but it has evolved into something much larger. For perhaps the first time in recent electoral history, economic concepts that were once confined to lecture rooms, boardrooms and policy papers have become the subject of everyday public discussion. Citizens are asking questions, searching for answers and comparing political claims with economic reality.





This is a welcome development. Democracies become stronger when campaigns encourage learning rather than blind loyalty. Elections should challenge candidates to demonstrate competence, not merely confidence. They should reward preparation instead of performance.





Only a decade ago, political communication worked very differently. A candidate could make sweeping promises in one district and move on to the next without expecting much scrutiny. Information travelled slowly. Fact-checking was largely confined to newspapers, radio stations and a handful of analysts. By the time inaccurate claims were challenged, the campaign had already moved elsewhere.





Technology has fundamentally altered that equation.



Today, every campaign speech is recorded within seconds. Every promise is clipped into short videos, shared across multiple platforms and debated by thousands of citizens before the day is over. Economists respond. Lawyers respond. Civil servants respond. Farmers respond. Students respond. Ordinary voters increasingly verify claims for themselves using publicly available information. Political communication no longer ends when a rally disperses. It begins there.





This new environment raises the standard expected of those seeking public office. Every statement now enters a permanent public record where it can be examined, compared with evidence and measured against previous positions. Candidates are no longer competing only with one another. They are competing with facts that are increasingly accessible to anyone carrying a smartphone.





The lesson extends well beyond one campaign or one political party. Every presidential candidate, including the incumbent, should recognise that leadership in the digital age demands a deeper understanding of the issues placed before the electorate. Citizens expect more than slogans. They want coherent explanations, credible policies and realistic proposals that can survive public scrutiny.





Economic policy illustrates this challenge particularly well. It is easy to promise higher salaries, lower taxes, cheaper fuel, new ministries or expanded subsidies. Explaining how those commitments will be financed is considerably more difficult. Modern electorates are beginning to ask precisely those questions because they understand that governments are ultimately constrained by budgets, revenues and institutions rather than applause at campaign rallies.





Political theatre will always remain part of elections. Crowds matter. Music matters. Emotion matters. Yet none of these can replace competence in government. A powerful speech cannot stabilise a currency. A popular slogan cannot negotiate sovereign debt. A campaign promise, however attractive, cannot substitute for sound fiscal management.





Perhaps the most encouraging outcome of this election is that many Zambians are becoming more policy-conscious. Citizens who had never discussed inflation, debt restructuring or foreign exchange reserves are now debating them in markets, workplaces, universities and online forums. Campaigns are beginning to educate as much as they persuade. This represents a healthy evolution for any democracy.





Ultimately, elections are not examinations of the electorate. They are examinations of those asking to govern. Every speech, every interview and every campaign promise now forms part of that assessment. In the digital age, voters possess more information than ever before and better tools to distinguish between conviction and competence.





The message to every candidate is therefore straightforward. Speak boldly if you must. Promise carefully if you choose. Above all, understand the subjects on which you seek the people’s mandate, because modern voters are no longer listening alone. They are verifying.



© The People’s Brief | Editor-in-Chief