Possible US-Iran MOU requires $24bn asset release – IRGC media

A possible memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States would require the release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian funds during negotiations, IRGC-linked Tasnim News reported on Tuesday, citing a source close to the negotiating team.

Iran wanted half of the amount to become accessible when the MOU is announced, with the rest transferred during a 60-day negotiation period, according to the report.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf’s trip to Qatar focused on how Iran could access the first $12 billion and remove obstacles to the transfer, the report said.

“The Qatar talks were generally good and helped advance the overall negotiations. At the same time, it should not be forgotten that the United States is known as an unreliable party, and Iran is therefore approaching the issues with great caution,” the source was quoted as saying.