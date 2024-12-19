Power Belongs to the People: A Wake-Up Call for President Hakainde Hichilema – Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Power Belongs to the People: A Wake-Up Call for President Hakainde Hichilema



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



I was surprised when I watched a clip of President Hakainde Hichilema boldly claiming that it won’t be easy to remove the UPND government from power come 2026. Such confidence—or rather arrogance—seems misplaced, especially considering the glaring challenges and widespread dissatisfaction among the Zambian people under his leadership. This statement raises serious concerns about whether President Hichilema truly understands the foundation of democracy: power belongs to the people.





Power is a Sacred Trust, Not an Entitlement



Power is not a privilege bestowed indefinitely but a sacred trust given by the people to those they deem capable of representing their interests. President Hichilema must come to terms with this reality: as long as the people remain dissatisfied with his governance, no amount of self-assurance or political rhetoric will secure him a second term in 2026.





It is disheartening to hear the President express unwarranted confidence that he cannot be removed from power, even as his leadership continues to falter on critical issues. This misplaced sense of invincibility is a stark reminder of the adage: power corrupts. No leader should underestimate the people’s ability to reclaim what rightfully belongs to them—democratic power.



The People’s Verdict: Based on Leadership, Not Empty Promises



The Zambian people are disillusioned. As the cost of living skyrockets, load-shedding becomes an everyday nightmare, and essential commodities such as mealie meal and fuel become unaffordable, one cannot help but question the leadership priorities of this government. These glaring issues—compounded by police brutality, a compromised judicial system, and an unstable currency—paint a grim picture of a government detached from the realities faced by ordinary citizens.





What makes this situation even more troubling is the apparent complacency in addressing these pressing challenges. While citizens bear the brunt of economic hardship, the government’s responses often seem superficial, uncoordinated, or dismissive. The very people who elevated Hichilema to the presidency now feel abandoned, betrayed by a leadership that once promised transformation.





These failures in governance speak louder than any campaign promises or political slogans. The Zambian people, who voted for hope and change in 2021, are now questioning whether their trust was misplaced. Empty assurances and loyalty from a small circle of praise singers cannot mask the widespread dissatisfaction echoing across the country.





Elections Are Won by the People, Not the Leader



In a democracy, it is not the leader who secures their position; it is the people who grant or revoke that mandate. President Hichilema must realize that even the most elaborate propaganda or political alliances cannot override the power of the ballot. The only way to earn a second term is through tangible results—improving the lives of the people and addressing their grievances





If the President’s confidence stems from an assumption that loyalty from party supporters will suffice, he is gravely mistaken. Elections are not won by praise singers or loyalists alone; they are won by the collective voice of a nation. Without the trust and satisfaction of the broader population, his dreams of re-election are nothing more than wishful thinking.





It is crucial to acknowledge that Zambians are politically aware and resolute in their convictions. The voter base is no longer naïve or easily swayed by empty words. Citizens are demanding more accountability and transparency than ever before. Unless President Hichilema moves swiftly to address their grievances, he risks facing the full wrath of an electorate ready to reclaim their power.





A Cry for Action, Not Complacency



The issues plaguing Zambia today demand urgent and decisive action. Citizens are tired of promises; they need solutions. High fuel prices and mealie meal costs are crushing families. Frequent power outages are crippling businesses and households. The perception of a compromised judiciary and unchecked police brutality further erodes confidence in government institutions.





Moreover, the youth, who make up a significant portion of the electorate, feel disenchanted. Unemployment remains a critical issue, and many young people see little evidence that their government is committed to creating opportunities for their generation. It is a ticking time bomb, one that demands immediate attention.





If President Hichilema truly believes he deserves a second term, he must first address these pressing concerns. The Zambian people are not asking for miracles; they are asking for leadership that listens, acts, and delivers. Time is running out, and the patience of the electorate is wearing thin.





The Dangers of Arrogance in Leadership



When a leader becomes overly confident in their position, they risk losing sight of the purpose of their role: to serve the people. Arrogance blinds leaders to the realities on the ground, creating a disconnect between the government and its citizens. This is a dangerous path, one that has led to the downfall of many leaders who believed they were untouchable.





President Hichilema must understand that clinging to power without addressing the people’s needs is a futile endeavor. The people’s dissatisfaction will eventually find its way to the ballot box, and no amount of political maneuvering will save a leader who has lost the trust of the electorate.





Power Belongs to the People



In 2026, the ballot box will speak. No leader can vote themselves into power a million times. It is the people who hold the ultimate authority, and they will exercise it without fear or favor. If President Hichilema wants to remain in power, he must earn that privilege by addressing the struggles of the people, not by assuming it is his birthright.





Power belongs to the people, and they will not hesitate to remind any leader who forgets this fundamental truth. Let this be a wake-up call: leadership is about service, not entitlement. The Zambian people deserve better, and come 2026, they will demand it.