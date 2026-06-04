ZESCO says citizens should prepare for the anticipated effects of El Niño by investing in solar energy solutions and adopting net metering systems.





Speaking to Hot FM News, ZESCO Board Chairperson Vickson Nc’ube said there is need for the country to be adequately prepared for various outcomes associated with El Niño, whether it results in floods or drought.





Mr. Nc’ube said increased adoption of alternative energy sources is crucial in ensuring the country remains resilient and capable of sustaining a reliable power supply for the public under different weather conditions.





He has however assured the nation that there will be no power supply challenges even after the elections.



-Hot FM-