SAD: ALEX MULYOKELA PASSES AWAY



Alex Mulyokela, a well-known Zambian political figure and leader of the Poor People’s Party, has passed away.





A source familiar with the matter confirmed his death. However, the cause of death has not yet been made public.





Mulyokela was widely known for his outspoken views on governance, poverty reduction, and social justice. He gained attention through his passionate political commentary, grassroots activism, and his ambition to represent the interests of ordinary Zambians. He was also recognized for his numerous media appearances and interviews, where he openly discussed national issues and his vision for the country.





Many Zambians will remember him for his jokes, bold personality, unique political messaging, and unwavering advocacy for the poor.





Further details regarding funeral arrangements and the circumstances surrounding his death are expected to be announced by the family.



MHSRIP Alex Mulyokela.