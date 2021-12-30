President Lazarus Chakwera has urged believers and faith communities in Malawi to dedicate the first seven days of the new year to prayers for the end of the dry spell which the country is experiencing.

This is according to a statement signed by Presidential Press Secretary Anthony Kasunda.

Chakwera says people should pray for the end of the dry spell which is currently being experienced in Malawi and which could impact on the next farming season.

“The seven-day period of prayer, which includes fasting, covers each day of the week from Saturday 1st January to Friday 7th January, 2022.

“This arrangement allows believers to have individual as well as group prayer sessions. The president, therefore, calls on the mother bodies of all faith groups to encourage their communities to pray together whenever they meet for worship on their designated holy days,” reads part of the statement.

Malawi usually experience heavy rains at this time of the year but currently there is a heat wave which is raising concerns over crop production this growing season.

Yesterday, the National Repentance Group urged Chakwera to call for national prayers for rains.