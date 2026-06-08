PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA IS BEHAVING LIKE THE SERVANT WHO HID HIS TALENT- Celestin Mukandila

PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA IS BEHAVING LIKE THE SERVANT WHO HID HIS TALENT



A wise businessman understands that money kept idle rarely creates growth. Capital must be put to work through investment, innovation, infrastructure development, industrialisation, and enterprise. As illustrated in the Biblical “Parable of the Talents,” those who multiplied what had been entrusted to them were commended, while the servant who hid his talent out of fear and inaction was rebuked.





Unfortunately, President Hakainde Hichilema appears to be behaving exactly like the servant who hid his talent.



His government continues to boast about keeping over US$6.5 billion in foreign reserves while the economy remains stagnant, industries are collapsing, businesses are suffocating under economic pressure, unemployment continues to rise, and ordinary Zambians are crushed by an unbearable cost of living.





Foreign reserves alone do not develop a nation; strategic investment does.



A government entrusted with national resources has a responsibility to utilise them prudently to stimulate production, revive industries, empower local businesses, create jobs, support agriculture, strengthen the energy sector, and improve the welfare of citizens. Resources are not meant to be hidden away for political bragging rights while the people continue to suffer.





What is even more troubling is that despite holding such reserves, the government has continued borrowing heavily with very little to show in terms of meaningful economic transformation or visible improvement in the daily lives of Zambians. Roads remain incomplete, industries remain weak, youth unemployment remains alarming, and poverty continues to deepen.





Accumulating reserves while citizens suffer is not economic success; it is a failure of leadership and a failure to convert national resources into national prosperity.





The lesson from the “Parable of the Talents” is simple and timeless: resources are meant to be invested wisely, multiplied productively, and utilised for the benefit of the people, not hidden away while leaders seek applause for merely keeping them untouched.





Zambians deserve leadership that transforms resources into opportunities, wealth into development, and economic potential into tangible prosperity for every citizen.





Vote Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu on 13th August 2026.



Celestin M. Mukandila_Esq

Acting Secretary General

PF-Pamodzi Alliance