PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TO UNDERTAKE OFFICIAL VISITS TO GERMANY AND ITALY

At the invitation of His Excellency Mr. Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia will on Saturday 18th November, 2023 travel to Germany to attend the 5th Conference on the G20 Compact with Africa scheduled for 20th November, 2023, in Berlin, Germany.

The President will immediately after his engagements in Berlin undertake a State Visit to Italy from 21st to 22nd November, 2023, following an invitation from His Excellency Mr. Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy.

During the conference in Berlin, President Hichilema is expected to participate in discussions centered on the energy sector in relation to trade and investment opportunities in African emerging markets, intensified cooperation, as well as strengthened economic cooperation and promotion of private sector investment. On the margins of the meeting, the President will hold bilateral talks with other leaders on matters of mutual interest.

The Compact with Africa, which was launched under the German G20 Presidency in 2017, has established itself as the key format for dialogue and cooperation between reform-oriented African countries, G20 partners and beyond. This year’s conference will be preceded by an Investment Summit. President Hichilema’s attendance is crucial as the meeting will provide an opportunity to consolidate the Government’s ongoing efforts to unlock the country’s economy through forging meaningful partnerships for collaboration, particularly in investment and trade for the benefit of the people of Zambia.

On 21st November, 2023, President Hichilema will undertake a State Visit to Italy aimed at reinforcing strategic bilateral and economic relations between Zambia and Italy, premised on shared values and mutual respect.

The President is scheduled to hold talks in Rome with President Mattarella, and Her Excellency Ms. Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy on pertinent issues at bilateral and multilateral levels. The President will also meet the heads of the Food and Agriculture Organisation and International Fund for Agricultural Development to discuss ways of strengthening collaboration and support in food security, rural development and poverty reduction.

Additionally, the President will grace the Zambia-Italy Business Forum which will provide a platform to showcase Zambia’s investment potential and opportunities for joint venture collaborations. Other engagements lined up during the visit include a tour of Maccaresa Farm, a modern technologically advanced integrated farm whose model could be replicated in Zambia for the benefit of the people.

President Hichilema’s visit to Italy is underpinned by the Administration’s ongoing efforts to transform the country’s economy and create equitable opportunities for the people in key sectors. In this regard, this crucial engagement by President Hichilema will consolidate the strong existing ties and enhanced cooperation between Zambia and Italy.

The President is expected to return to Zambia immediately after his engagements in Italy.

Hon. Stanley K. Kakubo, M.P

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

Charter House

Lusaka

18th November, 2023