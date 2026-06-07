PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA WILL WIN THIS YEAR’S ELECTIONS ON A LANDSLIDE



Former Roan Constituency aspirant and United Party for National Development (UPND) member Mr Lengwe Cornelius Bwalya has said that Republican President and Presidential candidate under the United Party for National Development (UPND) Mr Hakainde Hichilema will win the August 13, 2026 General elections with a landslide.





Mr Bwalya stated that having reviewed both all the candidates standing again the incumbent but equally looking at the amount of work done by the UPND in that last five years, there is no comparable candidate who can match or even try to compare with President HH.





“I have personally taken time to look at what is been offered by the opposition political parties as well as those who are saying are front runners ahead of this August elections and honestly non can compare to what the UPND and President HH has achieved” Mr Bwalya said





Mr Bwalya has further called upon the people of Zambia to vote for President Hakainde Hichilema in the forthcoming elections, emphasizing that voting for President HH is voting for continuity, more development as well as continuity of peace and stability in the country. It is on this basis personally I believe that President HH will win this year’s election with a landslide.





“We have to be realistic about the state of affairs in our nation and the grounds we have gained since the UPND took over office under President HH! We are a more stable country than we weee five years ago but more so more prosperous from an economic perspective. So voting for President HH has n this election is voting for continued peace and stability, economic development and sustainable growth” Mr Bwalya reiterated.





Mr Bwalya spoke to reporters this morning in Lusaka as to country continues to prepare for this year’s elections that have seen over ten presidential candidates vying for the Zambian top job. Zambia goes to the polls on August 13,2026 in accordance with the country’s electoral calendar and constitutional law.



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