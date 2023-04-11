PRESIDENT HAKAINDE WILL HAVE THE LAST LAUGH IN ZAMBIA’S ECONOMIC REVIVAL

Authored By Mupishi Jones

He who laughs last,laughs longer.There’s something in President Hakainde Hichilema that inspires hope despite temporal economic setbacks…. trustworthiness, honesty and dedication to whatever he’s doing.



Like I have being saying time without numbers,as a failable human being, President Hakainde Hichilema is bound to make errors of judgement, but one thing differentiates him, his mistakes are genuine errors of judgement and not calculated to circumvent internal controls for personal I’m talking about previous decisions to procure fire engines at US $1m a piece, constructing Lusaka Ndola dual carriage road at $1.2b and many such calculated mistakes.



Today the political overtone is about mealie meal.Admittedly, it’s a matter that concerns everyone including President Hakainde Hichilema himself.However, even when his political opponents seem to be having a field day over mealie meal deficit, those that have worked closely with President Hakainde will tell you that he’s a man who cannot allow this situation to continue next season, he’s a man who doesn’t easily give up.Zambians make independent decisions based on their own assessments despite several diverse political opinions aimed at influencing their decisions.

The majority still have confidence in President Hakainde Hichilema no matter how black his political opponents are trying to paint him.They will always give him time because they all know that mending a bleeding economy cannot take one year.They know that President Hakainde Hichilema and his team spent their first year in office laying down the foundations or economic fundamentals upon which economic activities will sprout.Zambians know that going forward, school enrollment rate will keep on rising, everyday extra classroom blocks are being built in one constituency or another, desks are being supplied.

Zambians know that results of free education to our children as an example, may not be seen today,but this is a foundation for raising a critical mass of informed citizens for the betterment of the future of this country.These are bold decisions that can only be made by visionary leaders.Leaders who does not make decisions based on the next election date but on the next generation.



Mealie meal deficit, cost of fuel, loadsheding, cost of household groceries may be a challenge to the majority citizens today, but the consolation is that these are the focus of the President and his team.Like the melting dew that disappears with the rising sun, one after the other, today’s seemingly economic disfunctionalities, will be tomorrow’s history.Yesterday we had loadsheding on our tables, today it’s not there anymore.That wasn’t by mistake but through efforts.In the same way, these others will be eventually dealt with.Even at that time when today’s economic challenges will be dealt with, President Hakainde’s political opponents will still find something else to criticize him, that’s their role.



However,in today’s economic challenges, President Hakainde will laugh longer than his political opponents,

I submit

Mupishi Jones