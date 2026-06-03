PRESIDENT HH AND THE UPND HAVE GIVEN US A SIGNAL THAT YOUTHS MUST BE USED AS TOOLS OF DEVELOPMENT AND NOT VIOLENCE-This is killing two birds with one stone. What’s special about Susan Mulala’s adoption is that: 1). She is a youth 2). Once elected she would equally add to the number of women in parliament.





Anyway, before we talk about why Susan needs to be voted into parliament, firstly, let’s understand who Susan is and what she has done so far.





Susan Mulala is a 26 year old young lady from Mwense and she holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work from the University of Zambia. Interestingly, while at UNZA, she served as Vice President of the Social Workers Association and consequently, worked as a peer educator at the University Clinic.





Susan has proved that age is just a number because she has shown strong grassroots mobilization across Mwense Central’s 11 wards; by being active in community support, donations, and collaborating with traditional leaders.



But why should constituents of Mwense Central vote for Susan?





Susan’s message is straight forward: building more classrooms to reduce overcrowding. Evidently, currently, there are over 100 pupils per class in some schools within Mwense Central. Additionally, in a pursuit to improving learning standards, once elected she will make sure every child sits on a desk.





To the people of Mwense, Susan sees the future for Mwense Central, where health facilities are equiped, clinics are provided with medicine, clean water, bed spaces and proper maternity facilities and etc. Once elected, she will strengthen local health care services for both mothers and children, and the constituents generally and respectively.





She has it on her agenda to ensure timely delivery of farming inputs. She also wants to promote fish farming in Mwense, which would contribute to creating jobs and food security.





The beauty of voting for Susan Mulala on 13th August is that no one would be left out because she plans to support programs for women, youths and the elderly. That aside, she will work to addressing early marriages, child abuse, and teenage pregnancies (which she is already doing).



(c) Shipungu June 2, 2026



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